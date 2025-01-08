Spotlight: Alessandra Clarke, A Rising Star

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Newsroom Panama's Kim Thomas had a chance to sit down with Alessandra Clarke, a rising star in the Panamanian world, one week ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the 22nd Panama Jazz Festival in Panama City.

This will be the third year Alessandra performs at the Panama Jazz Festival, telling Kim, however, it will be the first time she is performing at the festival on her own. In the past, she performed in Panama's first all-female Big Band,“Las Hijas de Jazz”.

Quick facts:



Full name: Alessandra Clarke

Nicknames: Ale, La Panamanita

Age: 18

Birthday: July 19, 2006 Star sign: Cancer



Originally born in Brooklyn NY, Alessandra and her parents moved to Panama when she was just 5 years old. But the move wasn't a random decision; Alessandra's grandparents were born Panamanians, and her mother spent a lot of time in Panama during her childhood and was eager to raise Alessandra in Panama.

Alessandra's early years were spent performing.“I've been performing my whole life,” she tells Kim, and it was only between the ages of 3 and 8 that she really started to find her singing voice. She continued with dance and competed in countless competitions all over the world, starting with ballet and moving up to her favorite style: hip hop.

“There's a tiny smidge of hip hop in my musical style”, she tells Kim after being asked what genre of music she enjoys creating, although she suggests music as a whole is“genre-less”.“Except maybe country music,” she laughs, insisting that it's not a genre she prefers.



“My music is Panamanian, and that means it is everything at once.”

Performing at the Panama Jazz Festival this year means a lot to Alessandra, especially seeing as she took the initiative to reach out to a professor at NYU, and ultimately Wayne Shorter, a jazz musician and ensemble on the docket, asking if she could add vocals to his renowned jazz style.“Since it's winter break here in Panama, I thought I would ask if an NYU student could potentially join Wayne's ensemble and perform during this year's Jazz Festival.” She was very grateful and she reached out – the answer was yes! The professor who is directing the Wayne Shorter Ensemble is Dave Pietro. Alessandra will be performing twice – on two different days – with the NYU Wayne Shorter Ensemble, and as part of the Princess Orelia Benskina Collective.

Kim asked Alessandra how she prepares for her upcoming performances. Does she get stage fright?“Not at all,” she replies with confidence. Maybe during large festivals or among endless throngs of concert-goers she may feel a pang of nervousness, but with years of performance experience, she's very comfortable on stage.“I listen to really aggressive hip-hop music to get myself pumped up before I go out,” she tells Kim.“The rhythm and lyrics strengthen my motivation, they make me feel invincible. I'm ready to take on whatever, or whoever, and am able to look the audience in the eye and perform.”



See Alessandra perform at the 22nd Panama Jazz Festival:

January 13th – Teatro Ateneo at 8pm (doors open at 7pm)

Performing as a guest vocalist with the NYU Wayne Shorter Ensemble



January 15th – Teatro Anayansi (Atlapa) at 8pm (doors open at 7pm)

Performing as a vocalist with the Princess Orelia Collective

While performing with jazz ensembles is one of Alessandra's passions, she also creates her own music and manages her own musical career, along with the support and aid from her mother and father.“My mom is the driving force in my life,” she fondly remarks.

When it comes to her preferred style,“It has to be something you can dance to,” she remarks. Afro-beats, Caribbean and Latin style, along with the fusion of Congo rhythms and dance hall are her main musical inspirations.

Growing up in Panama, but still maintaining a strong connection to the US, Alessandra listens to all types of music. As a young child, she recalls her mother and father always spinning a mixture of salsa, reggae, 70's disco era and jazz while they went about their daily chores, but in her intermediate youth, she had a soft spot for Panamanian music and reggaeton.

“My music will put Panama on the map”, Alessandra says when speaking about how her music will impact the masses. Her goal is to share what Panama has to offer culturally to make this country a leader in the entertainment industry. She sees herself as a pioneer, and wants others to know what she has to offer.“I want people to see themselves, or see their loved ones reflected in my music,” she tells Kim.“People tell me they are so happy and grateful that there is someone Panamanian, like me, making music.” There are not many Panamanian artists that do what Alessandra does.

When Alessandra is performing abroad, she says that people want to talk to her after her shows.“For some, I'm the first Afro-Panamanian that they've ever met,” and she sometimes gets caught off guard –“I was approached after a show by a gentleman who told me I was the most beautiful singer that he's ever heard,” she laughs.“I find that funny, but he was very kind.”



Alessandra was asked if she feels she is a role model:“I can be. I'm 18, I think there is more to achieve as a role model.”

But how does Alessandra have time to create music, perform, and succeed in her scholarship schooling?“My mom would say I cannot manage time – but that's a lie,” she laughs. She tells Kim she completes all of her responsibilities as an artist on time, including creating new music and the logistics that come with it, being active on social media, engaging in community service and being a good student.“I was invited to be a part of the NYU Dean's Scholarship Program. They handpick 15 students a year out of hundreds of thousands to join.”

As for community service, Alessandra joins in the efforts of the“Inspiring Girls Panama” initiative and“The Three Kings party”, which focuses on motivating Panamanian youth through games, picnics and motivational speaking.“My mom is the director of“Inspiring Girls Panama”, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspire girls in their local community, including panels, like the series of talks“Future Generations”, and workshops, like the brand new“Building My Dreams”.

Personal events shape Alessandra's lyrics. Last year, she broke both of her wrists, but that didn't stop her from creating music.“I wrote with my toes!” she exclaims. She says she's always writing music, no matter what. She dedicates her new song“Stronger” to her trials during her recovery; her new song will be released this year, but for now, she encourages any new listeners to watch her brand new video“Soul Sister”, as published on her YouTube channel.



“I feel my best and I am my most me when I am on stage.”

What advice would Alessandra give to aspiring musicians trying to break into the industry?“People I need in my corner don't know me yet”, she says, insisting that she's not officially in the music industry as of right now, but may be in the future.“Be confident and be different. Be confident in being who you are.” She tells Kim that it's important to research other artists that inspire you, because their inspirations made them who they are.“Make sure you stay true to your personality and how you can be different from everyone else.”

Social media has had a big impact on all of us in the last decade. Alessandra explains how it is the most important tool to get her music out into the world. With the stigma surrounding social media addiction and other related issues, she admits that“unfortunately, right now, it's the only way people can find me.” She tells Kim,“I would much rather spend my time creating rather than making sure my content gets engagement.” But on the other hand, Alessandra says she is very dedicated to her social media, and enjoys engaging with her fans on her posts or through messages.

Newsroom Panama thanks you, Alessandra, for such a compelling interview, and we wish you all the best with your performances next week!

Alessandra's Official Website

Please visit Alessandra's Instagram .

For bookings and information, please contact her team at: ...

