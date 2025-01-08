Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone On Western Frontier

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Wednesday thwarted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the western frontier within its area of responsibility.

The Border Guards, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, applied the rules of engagement after detecting and tracking the drone and brought it down inside Jordanian territory, according to a military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF).

An army statement stressed that JAF remains committed to utilising its various capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.

According to a recent statement to The Jordan Times, the Military Media Directorate said that there has been a noticeable shift in smuggling activities towards the southern borders of the Kingdom.

“The reasons behind this shift are multifaceted, rooted in a combination of rigorous security measures, regional instability, and the ingenuity of the criminal networks involved in drug trafficking,” the directorate added.

“In response to this evolving threat, the JAF has deployed a combination of high-tech solutions and strategic military initiatives, including the use of advanced surveillance technologies such as drones and satellite systems to monitor remote border areas, allowing the military to detect smuggling attempts in real time.”