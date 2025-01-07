FXIFY Launches Instant Funding: Helping Traders Get Funded From Day One, Without Evaluation

(MENAFN- FinanceWire) London, United Kingdom, January 7th, 2025, FinanceWire

FXIFY TM, a leading prop trading firm known for its trader-first approach, has launched its Instant Funding Program, innovating how traders access capital. The program is designed for experienced traders seeking an efficient path to funded trading.

Instant funding is the next big step in prop trading, giving traders the opportunity to bypass the evaluation process and trade live capital right away. FXIFY's Instant Funding program offers account sizes ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, allowing traders to begin trading immediately.

FXIFY's Instant Funding Program seeks to redefine traditional prop trading evaluations, where traders face lengthy timelines to prove their skills within predefined rules to get funded. Today, FXIFY eliminates these barriers, offering instant access to funded capital and empowering traders to start trading immediately.

FXIFY's funded trader programs are among the most competitive in the industry, offering various options to suit diverse trader preferences, strategies, and skill levels. With three evaluation programs-the 1, 2, and 3-Phase-alongside the no-evaluation Instant Funding program, FXIFY wants to cater to every type of trader. Traders can access the most popular trading platforms and further personalize their experience with customizable add-ons for a tailored and flexible trading journey.

FXIFY has established itself as a prominent name in the prop trading industry, supporting over 180,000 traders across more than 200 countries. With over $25+ million in payouts, FXIFY continues to innovate in prop trading. The launch of Instant Funding represents just one more example of FXIFY's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's traders.

About FXIFY

FXIFYTM is an industry-leading prop firm that empowers talented traders with access to trading capital. With a range of funded trader programs, FXIFYTM offers opportunities for traders to showcase their skills and strategies to access up to $400,000 in funding, potentially earn up to a 90% Performance Split, and experience the flexibility of requesting their first payout on demand.