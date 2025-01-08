Yarmouk University Starts Receiving Applications For Shireen Abu Akleh Scholarship

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Faculty of Mass Communication at Yarmouk University has announced the start of receiving applications for the Shireen Abu Akleh Scholarship for the master's degree in media for the second semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the university said the scholarship covers admission and registration fees, as well as credit hour fees, excluding remedial and repeated courses.

The scholarship is open to all nationalities.

The university noted that recipients of the scholarship will be enrolled in the thesis track, with the condition that their thesis addresses issues related to Palestinian media or highlights the impact of occupation and the suffering of the Palestinian people.

University President Islam Massad said that continuing to offer this scholarship for the third year reflects Yarmouk University's commitment to its national and Arab messages, as inspired by Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, where Palestine remains the Kingdom's central cause.

Massad stressed the critical role of media in supporting the Palestinian issue and highlighting the violations and hardships faced by the Palestinian people under the occupation.

The university's Board of Trustees launched this scholarship to honour the memory of Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by Israeli occupation forces while performing her journalist duties in Jenin Refugee Camp.

Abu Akleh was a graduate of the university's department of journalism and media at the Faculty of Arts in 1991.

For further details about the scholarship and application process, interested candidates can visit: