Safadi Holds Talks With EU Senior Officials On Bilateral Relations, Gaza, Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks on Wednesday with senior European Union officials on strengthening Jordan-EU relations.

Discussions focused on finalizing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that will open broader horizons for economic, investment, trade, defence, and security cooperation, according to a Foreign statement.

The talks also went over regional developments, particularly efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe it has exacerbated.

Safadi and EU officials also discussed the situation in Syria.

Safadi met with European Council President Antonio Costa, conveying greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah and appreciation for the strong partnership between Jordan and the EU.

Costa commended King Abdullah's leadership in resolving regional crises and achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region, the statement said.

The meeting explored ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and the EU, including the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Safadi also met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in a meeting that reviewed mechanisms to deepen Jordan-EU cooperation on regional challenges and shared concerns.

Both Safadi and Kallas reaffirmed the Jordanian-European partnership and the shared commitment to strengthening it, emphasizing the importance of finalizing discussions to sign the strategic partnership agreement.

The two officials also discussed efforts to secure an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and coordinate humanitarian aid delivery to the Strip.

They also exchanged views on the developments in Syria, with Safadi briefing Kallas on the outcomes of his discussions with Syria's new leadership.

Safadi, along with Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, met with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

Safadi and Toukan also held discussions with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.

Safadi, joined by Toukan, met with Chair of EU Political and Security Committee Delphine Pronk and committee members representing EU member states and institutions.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed the need to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, warning of its catastrophic consequences for regional and global security.

He called for international pressure on Israel to cease using starvation as a weapon and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Safadi also highlighted the importance of continued support from the EU and the international community for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasizing its vital role in providing services to refugees and assisting people in Gaza in coping with the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli aggression.

He further cautioned against illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank, which undermine all prospects for a just and comprehensive peace, emphasizing that achieving peace requires fulfilling the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to supporting the Syrian people, emphasizing the need for a Syrian-led process that ensures Syria's security, stability, unity, and sovereignty while preserving the rights of all its components.

He stressed the importance of providing humanitarian support to Syria during this transitional phase and creating conditions for the voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees.