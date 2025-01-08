From Jordan To Vatican: Celebrating Christianity In The Holy Land

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - In February 2025, the halls of the Vatican Museums will unveil a unique exhibition,“Jordan: Dawn of Christianity / Giordania: Alba del Cristianesimo,” a collection of 90 artefacts carefully curated to bring to life the enduring legacy of Jordan as a cradle of Christianity, bridging millennia of history and faith.

The exhibition, a collaboration between Jordan's of and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board, and the Vatican, also commemorates the 30 years of ties between Jordan and the Holy See. It coincides with the Holy Jubilee Year, themed“Pilgrimage of Hope,” as well as the 60th anniversary of Pope Paul VI's historic visit to Jordan in 1964.

As His Majesty King Abdullah remarked,“Our country is home to a historic Christian community: all our citizens actively share in building our strong nation. Furthermore, Christians have been part of the Middle East societies for thousands of years and are vital to the future of our region.”

A pilgrimage through artefacts

The one-month exhibition will offer visitors an extraordinary journey through some of the most significant sites in Christian history. Artefacts from over 30 archaeological locations in Jordan have been meticulously selected to tell the stories of faith, resilience, and the spiritual heritage that connects the region to the foundations of Christianity, featuring five pilgrimage sites acknowledged by the Vatican such as Tel Mar Elias (the birthplace of Prophet Elijah), Our Lady of the Mountain Church (shrine commemorating Mother Mary), Machaerus (the martyrdom of John the Baptist), and the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ.

Many of these archaeological treasures are being displayed outside of Jordan for the first time, underscoring their universal significance and offering a rare glimpse into Jordan's biblical landscape.

Lina Annab, Jordan's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, described the exhibition as a groundbreaking initiative:“This exhibition celebrates the origins and heritage of Christianity in Jordan, the first of its kind in size and scope, shedding light on Jordan's exceptional cultural wealth. It is part of a long-term plan to introduce the history of both Christian and Islamic heritage, highlighting the roles of the civilisations that have existed in Jordan.”

Visitors will marvel at intricate mosaics, early Christian symbols, and relics that reflect a land where faith and culture have intertwined for centuries. The exhibition traces the evolution of Christianity, from the baptism of the Christ through the Byzantine era, to the rise of the Islamic eras, and into the present Hashemite era. Each artefact is a living testament to the stories that have shaped religious traditions worldwide, and to how Christianity continues to thrive in Jordan to this day.

A Legacy of Coexistence

Jordan's contribution to Christianity extends far beyond its ancient past. Christians in Jordan, whose roots date back to the first century, remain an integral part of the country's cultural and social fabric.

“Today, Jordanian Christians are committed to preserve their Arab Christian heritage. Along with their Muslim brothers and sisters, they form a harmonious society that transcends difference in religion. Jordanians embrace plurality in its most beautiful meaning, recognising the cultural values of both Muslims and Christians as a shared treasure,” Annab said.

Jordan holds the distinction of having been visited by four popes, first by Pope Paul VI in 1964, followed by Pope John Paul II in 2000, Pope Benedict XVI in 2009, and Pope Francis in 2014.

Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan, highlighted this unity:“One of the very first trips of a Pope outside of Italy in modern times was Pope Paul VI landing in Amman in order to visit the Holy Land in 1964. Jordan is a biblical land, because of all the events that happened here, making it an integral part of the Holy Land”.

“This exhibition is also fundamental on a spiritual level,” he told The Jordan Times.“When I personally came to Jordan, I discovered those places I had read about in the Bible, finally seeing them with my own eyes. I hope that more Christian people can also experience this here, and that the exhibition overall brings people closer to their faith.”

Religious tourism in Jordan

The event serves as a call to action, inviting the world to engage with Jordan's spiritual and cultural treasures.

“People outside of Jordan are often surprised to learn that we have Christians in Jordan, they do not know that the origins of Christianity are here,” Annab told The Jordan Times.“Jordan is the region where Jesus was baptised. We want, for the future, to showcase the importance of Jordan and the faiths on this land, whether Islam or Christianity, to the world.”

As Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat, Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, noted, initiatives like these have the potential to promote Jordan as a leading pilgrimage destination, furthering its role as a steward of interfaith understanding.

“What separates humanity is minuscule compared to what we hold in common, in terms of love, peace, justice, and compassion,” said Annab. She said that under the Hashemite Custodianship, His Majesty King Abdullah is the protector of both Islamic and Christian Holy Sites of Jerusalem, ensuring their preservation for generations to come.