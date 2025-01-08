Omani FM Commends Ties With Jordan, Urges Collective Action On Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Omani Foreign Badr Bin Hamad Busaidi on Wednesday commended the strong and historic ties between Jordan and Oman, highlighting the mutual trust and respect that underpin their relationship.

Speaking at a briefing in Muscat, Busaidi stressed that the long-lasting between the two countries has fostered extensive cooperation and partnerships across various sectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also praised the positive outcomes of Omani students pursuing education in Jordan, acknowledging the substantial contributions of Jordanian professionals to Oman's educational and developmental progress.

Busaidi also underscored the critical importance of unified Arab efforts in addressing regional challenges, particularly the Palestinian cause and the ongoing situation in Gaza.