Arab League Vehemently Condemns Israeli Occupation Posting Alleged Maps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab League of States vehemently condemned on Wednesday Israeli official accounts publishing false historical maps claiming Arab lands in all of Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

Secretary General of the League Ahmad Abulgheit warned in a statement that this is not mere coincidence, but has to be considered within an extremist context and state of delusion where the occupation is marketing historical myths as facts.

Israeli occupation officials have previously declared intent on annexing the West and spreading settlements in Gaza, stated Abulgheit stressing that these extremist aims are a danger to regional stability and peace.

He also cautioned against international community overlooking these provocative posts and irresponsible statement. (end)

mfm









