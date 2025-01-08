'Gov't Works On 'Institutionalising' Field Visits, Using Hands-On Approach'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications Mohammed Momani said that the government is working on "institutionalizing" the field visits and turning them into a hands-on approach to address problems and achieve the envisioned economic growth.

Momani explained that the government has created "special units" at the Prime tasked with planning field visits and following up on their outcomes, especially those carried out by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The minister also said that, through field visits, the government seeks to send a message that "what is happening in the region will not be a reason for delaying the work on local issues to realize the sought-after economic growth."

Chairing part of a Cabinet session on Tuesday, His Majesty King Abdullah is the duty of every official to serve citizens, stressing the need to continue following up on their needs in the field.

His Majesty said regional developments will not delay the implementation of political, economic and administrative modernisation programmes, noting that public administration development is the cornerstone of the modernisation process.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the Royal directives to enable citizens to participate in defining development priorities at the local level and aligning them with the Economic Modernisation Vision as stated in the Letter of Designation, according to the statement.

At a Lower House session, Hassan reiterated the government's commitment to prioritising urgent needs through ongoing field visits and addressing concerns raised by deputies during recent discussions.

In a recent report, the Prime Ministry said that the prime minister has visited a total of 37 locations across the country between September 25 and December 9 of 2024.

Out of these field visits, the report said that a total of 71 procedures for development and improvement have been taken covering healthcare, education, agriculture, industry, youth, tourism, environment and social care sectors.

The report said that 26 procedures have been finalized while work is still underway on another 45 improvement procedures, the report said.