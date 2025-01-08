Essential Supplies Convoy Dispatched To Kurram After Nearly Three-Month Delay

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) After a prolonged delay of nearly three months, a convoy carrying food and essential supplies was finally dispatched to Kurram. The convoy, which had been stuck in Thal for the past five days, departed following high-level negotiations, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Hadi Irfani confirmed.

According to Irfani, the convoy's departure was facilitated by Commissioner Mutasim Billah Shah, Regional Officer Abbas Majid, and other officials who had been actively working on resolving the situation since yesterday in Kohat.

He further stated that the authorities provided full cooperation to ensure the convoy's safe passage and pledged to implement the remaining points of the 14-point agreement, including securing routes and safeguarding public lives and property.

Earlier, a separate convoy of 25 trucks laden with perishable food items had to return from Tall this morning after waiting for four days. The delay was caused by road blockages and an ongoing sit-in protest in Mandori, near Bagan. Concerns about food spoilage led to the decision to send the trucks back to their respective regions.