Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, FIBA Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

Laman Ismayilova
President of the Azerbaijan basketball Federation (ABF), Emin
Amrullayev has met with other federation officials, and the
officials of the FIBA Champions League, one of the continent's
important club tournaments.
According to Azernews , the federation president
spoke about the increasing quality of the Azerbaijan Basketball
League (ABL) year by year, as well as the measures taken and new
projects developed for the advancement of basketball in the
country.
During the meeting, which was based on a mutual exchange of
ideas, the federation president expressed his gratitude to the
officials for the support FIBA has provided for the work done at
the national team level across various age groups.
In turn, the officials of the FIBA Champions League assessed the
initiatives undertaken to develop basketball in Azerbaijan and
acknowledged the rising trajectory of club basketball, particularly
the "Sabah" club. They expressed their confidence that the ABF
would continue to carry out its activities in this direction at a
high level in the coming years.
Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF)
Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has
played a major role in the development of basketball in the
country.
In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national
basketball teams to join international competitions.
In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held
in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA
European Development Cup in Albania.
Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz
2010 International Basketball Tournament.
Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver
medal for Azerbaijan.
Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve,
attracting more sports fans.
International Basketball Federation (FIBA)
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is a global
organization that manages the sport of basketball. It sets the
rules, specifies the equipment needed, organizes international
competitions, oversees athlete transfers between countries, and
appoints international referees.
FIBA has 212 national member federations organized into five
regions: Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.
FIBA runs the men's and women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments
and the Summer Olympics Basketball Tournament, which are approved
by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The FIBA Basketball World Cup is a major tournament for men's
national teams held every four years, with teams competing for the
Naismith Trophy, named after the creator of basketball, James
Naismith. A
Although the World Cup shares a similar structure with the FIFA
World Cup, it now takes place in the year following the FIFA World
Cup, starting in 2019.
There is also a women's version called the FIBA Women's
Basketball World Cup, which occurs every four years, usually in a
different country from the men's event.
