Great Opportunity To Come Together On One Platform: Diaspora Voices At PBD Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) commenced with great enthusiasm, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora from across the globe. The event celebrates the contributions of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) to India's development while fostering deeper connections.

Delegates from around the world shared their perspectives on the event with IANS.

Vikash Gupta, Director of International Trade at the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "As a Canadian for 16 years and a businessman bridging India and Canada, this platform is essential for fostering interactions between Indian businesses and international counterparts at both bureaucratic and business levels."

Jaideep Sharma, a delegate from Melbourne, expressed his pride in attending for the first time. "This event holds great significance for us. It's an honour to be recognised and invited by India and come together on one platform. Though I missed yesterday's session, we are fully committed to the next two days," he shared.

Debi Das, a delegate from the UK emphasised the diaspora's desire to give back. "We want to contribute our knowledge and expertise acquired globally. It's a proud moment to be part of this celebration," he remarked.

Ajay Rane, a delegate from Australia, reflected on his award for women's empowerment efforts. "The recognition from PM Modi to the diaspora is crucial. Our work against female feticide aligns with India's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, which has seen significant progress over 30 years," he said.

Dr Syed N. Masood, a businessman in Saudi Arabia originally from Hyderabad, shared his long-standing connection with PBD. "This is my fifth visit. It's heartwarming to see India valuing NRIs for their significant financial contributions. The investment opportunities and schemes introduced for us are commendable," he noted.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commenced on Wednesday with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Delegates participated in several plenary sessions on the first day, discussing key issues related to the diaspora and India's development.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on January 10, marking the conclusion of the three-day convention. She will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, honouring distinguished members of the diaspora.

The event continues to strengthen bonds, celebrate achievements, and pave the way for greater collaboration between India and its global diaspora.