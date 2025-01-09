Plans Afoot To Automate Some Services Of Govt Service Centres

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Development Bureau (CGB) is working to automate select services provided by government service centers to enhance visitor experiences, according to an official.

“The automated services will align with the country's sustainability drive,” said Acting Head of the Planning and Government Services Development Department at CGB Ghadeer Hamad Al Shaibani.

Speaking on Qatar TV recently, she noted that government service centres currently offer over 320 digital and non-digital services.

“Ten ministries and government institutions are already offering their services at the centers. We plan to add more institutions this year,” Al Shaibani said. She highlighted that one of the major services available is certificate attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



“Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry receive the highest number of visitors seeking their services,” she added.

The service centres cater to all people including citizens, expatriates, individuals with special needs and companies. The centres play a crucial role in meeting the standards of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Centres are located in Al Daayen, Al Hilal, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Wakra, and The Pearl-Qatar. They provide services from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Social Development and Family, Ministry of Municipality, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, Supreme Judiciary Council, and the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority.

Additionally, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) also offers services at the centres specifically for older individuals and people with disabilities. In November 2024 alone, government service centres delivered a total of 47,212 services to citizens and residents of Qatar.

The CGB has worked to enhance the quality of service delivery and improve user satisfaction by collecting visitor feedback. Visitors can evaluate their experiences through screens at the centres or via text messages received after completing a service.

The bureau is committed to achieving the highest levels of organizational and administrative development and modernizing operations to enhance civil human resources in government bodies. It also aims to coordinate services between government entities, provide administrative and technical support to service centres, and supervise workflow to ensure efficiency.