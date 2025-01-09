Sinner, Sabalenka To Headline Aus Open Draw; Djokovic, Alcaraz Set For Potential QF

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 9 (IANS) Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka headlined the men's and women's singles draws, as a star-studded lineup for the Australian Open 2025 was unveiled on Thursday at Melbourne Park.

World No. 1 Sinner, who secured his maiden Australian Open title last year, will kick off his campaign against Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the first round. Sinner, coming off a remarkable 2024 season, is looking to solidify his position as the top player on the ATP Tour.

Ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic faces a potentially tricky opener against wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy, a rising American talent. The Serb, determined to reclaim the title he last won in 2023, could meet third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash.

Alcaraz, who has his sights set on completing the Career Grand Slam, starts his journey against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko. The Spaniard is in the same half of the draw as second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who begins his campaign against French wildcard Lucas Pouille.

Fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz, the runner-up at last year's US Open, will take on fellow American Jenson Brooksby in the opening round. Fritz is in the same half as Sinner, setting up a potential rematch of their thrilling 2024 US Open final in the semifinals.

Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, seeded fifth, faces Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej in his opener. Medvedev is in the same quarter as Fritz, making for a highly competitive segment of the draw.

World No. 1 Sabalenka is on the cusp of history as she begins her title defence against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Sabalenka is bidding to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.

Second-seeded Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, faces Czech veteran Katerina Siniakova in her opener. Swiatek, a consistent performer at the Majors, is projected to face fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.

Third seed Coco Gauff takes on compatriot and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in a blockbuster first-round matchup. Gauff, who clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2023, could meet Sabalenka in a highly anticipated semifinal showdown.

China's Zheng Qinwen, seeded fifth, opens against a qualifier. Zheng, the runner-up to Sabalenka last year, will be eager to go one step further in her quest for Grand Slam glory.

The second round of Australian Open will kick off from January 15.