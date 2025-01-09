White Angels From Lyman Evacuate Nearly 700 Civilians In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The "White Angel" evacuation team from Lyman, Donetsk region, has rescued 672 civilians, including 13 children, from areas under heavy shelling over the past year.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Police on , according to Ukrinform.

"The 'White Angel' crew helps people survive on the frontlines in Lyman urban community... Using an armored vehicle, the team delivers essential supplies, provides medical assistance, and evacuates those who decide to move to safer regions. Over the past year, the team evacuated 672 residents, including 13 children, as well as people with limited mobility and medical conditions," the statement reads.

In addition to evacuations, the police rescued over 160 injured individuals at shelling sites and delivered more than 70 tons of humanitarian aid during the year.

"No intact streets remain, with craters several meters deep from shells, and no water, electricity, or gas supply – this is what most settlements in Lyman community look like. Despite this, over 8,000 residents remain in the area," the police reported.

30

During their missions, officers are constantly under Russian shelling, which includes all types of weaponry – from aerial bombs to drones.

"Life on the frontlines is extremely difficult, so law enforcement persuades residents to evacuate, offers safe destinations, and checks to ensure families with children have not returned to dangerous areas," the police added.

As of December 2024, approximately 316,000 civilians remained in Donetsk region, and mandatory evacuations in the area continue.