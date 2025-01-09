Electric vehicle sales surge in Turkey, Togg leads market

(MENAFN) Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Turkey saw a remarkable 51.7 percent year-on-year increase in December 2024, reaching 99,489 units, according to the Turkish Automotive Distributive Association (ODMD).



The share of fully electric cars rose significantly, climbing from 6.8 percent to 10.1 percent, while hybrid expanded their share from 11.1 percent to 18.8 percent compared to December 2023. Combined, fully electric, extended-range electric, and hybrid vehicles accounted for 29.5 percent of total car sales.



Turkey's domestic brand, Togg, emerged as the market leader in the electric vehicle sector for 2024, selling 30,093 units. This placed it 18,559 units ahead of Tesla, its closest competitor. Togg held a 30 percent market share, meaning nearly one in three electric cars sold featured the Togg logo.



Tesla followed with 11,534 units sold, trailed by BMW with 10,173 units, Mercedes-Benz with 5,164, and KG Mobility (Ssangyong) with 4,708 units.



The best-selling models included Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y, KG Mobility Torres, BMW X1, and MINI Countryman.



In December alone, electric vehicles accounted for roughly 16 percent of total car sales, as 21,598 EVs were sold out of 134,811 units, reflecting a 91.3 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023.

