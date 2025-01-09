Turkish Airlines reports increased amount of passengers in 2024

(MENAFN)

Turkish experienced a 2.1 percent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in the previous year, transporting a total of 83.4 million travelers, the company announced on Wednesday.



The airline, Turkey’s national flag carrier, welcomed 31.7 million international during the mentioned year, which is a 6.4 percent rise compared to the prior year, the statement revealed.



While the overall load factor for the year saw a slight decline of 0.4 percentage points, settling at 82.2 percent, it reached 81.8 percent for international routes as well as 85.8 percent for domestic ones.



In addition to passenger growth, the airline reported handling 2 million tons of cargo and mail in 2024, a significant 20.6 percent increase year-on-year.



In December alone, Turkish Airlines served 6.4 million passengers, a 5.3 percent improvement over the same month in the previous year. By the end of 2024, the carrier operated a fleet consisting of 492 aircraft.

