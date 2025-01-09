Security Forces Arrest Man In J&K’S Kulgam, Recover Weapons

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 9 (IANS) Security forces said on Thursday that in a joint operation, one person has been arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

The man was arrested on Wednesday and war-like stores were recovered from his possession, said officials here.

Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps of the said on X,“On 08 January 2025, based on specific intelligence input, a joint CASO was launched by Indian Army and at Thokarpura mohallah, Qaimoh, Kulgam. During search, one suspected individual has been apprehended along with recovery of 01xAK Rifle, 04xAK Magazines, 120xAK Rounds, 02xHand Grenades and other war like stores."

Further Investigation by police was in progress, said the officials.

Security forces have attached properties of terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), drug smugglers and drug peddlers in Kashmir at many places during the last two years.

The heightened alert is also maintained by police and the security forces along the border and the hinterland after reports that terrorists are waiting to infiltrate the Indian side from the Pakistan side of the border.

Intelligence agencies believe that after peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K, the handlers of terrorism in Pakistan have got frustrated and they have directed the terrorists to give the dying terrorism in the union territory its last push. It was against this backdrop that two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local terrorist fired indiscriminately inside the workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on October 20 last year. Seven civilians, including six non-local workers of an infrastructure development company and a local doctor, were killed in the attack.

On October 24, 2024, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Botapathri area of Gulmarg. Three soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in that attack. On November 2, 2024, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar. A 42-year-old woman, mother of three children, was killed in that attack and nine other civilians were injured.