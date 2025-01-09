Industrial producer prices rise in November across EU, euro area

(MENAFN) Industrial producer prices in both the EU and euro area increased in November, climbing by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month, according to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday.



The EU's index rose from 126.1 in October to 128.2 in November, while the euro area’s index moved up from 124.7 to 126.7. This growth was primarily driven by a 5.4 percent surge in energy goods prices in both regions. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods remained unchanged.



Bulgaria recorded the largest monthly increase at 4.9 percent, whereas Estonia and Greek Cypriot territories saw the sharpest decreases at 1.4 percent each.



On an annual basis, industrial producer prices declined by 1.1 percent in the EU and 1.2 percent in the euro area. Slovakia experienced the steepest annual drop at 18.4 percent, while Ireland recorded the highest annual increase at 5.4 percent.



The euro area (EA20) includes countries using the euro, while the EU27 encompasses all member states of the European Union.

