‘Not Sure Yet’: Bailey Updates On Cummins Participation In Champions Trophy

Melbourne, Jan 9 (IANS) Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, has provided an update on the of Pat Cummins, raising concerns over the Australian skipper's availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Cummins, who participated in all five Tests of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is set to undergo scans on an ankle issue he managed throughout the summer.

Cummins has not been included for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, as the fast bowler is on paternity leave, awaiting the birth of his second child. However, his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19, remains a pressing concern for the Australian camp.

"Pat's obviously on paternity leave for the next little bit," Bailey told reporters. "He's got a little bit of a sore ankle as well. In the next week or so, he'll undergo scans, and we'll have more information about where things stand."

When questioned about Cummins' chances of featuring in the Champions Trophy, Bailey adopted a cautious tone. "Not really sure yet. We'll have to wait and see the results of his scan and how he progresses," he said.

The Australian camp has been managing a series of injuries among its premier fast bowlers. While Cummins played through pain in the Border-Gavaskar series, Mitchell Starc experienced niggles during the fourth Test but managed to feature in the Sydney finale.

On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood's calf injury forced him out after the Gabba Test, and he was not included in the squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

Despite his exclusion from the Sri Lankan series, Bailey expressed optimism about Hazlewood's recovery. "He's working really hard, and all the news on how he's responding to the calf injury is very positive," Bailey said.

Bailey clarified that the decision to leave Hazlewood out of the Sri Lanka squad was a precautionary measure to ensure his long-term fitness. "It was just probably a little bit tight for him to make this squad given the time he's missed. But we're confident he'll be fit and raring to go for the Champions Trophy," he added.