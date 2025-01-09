Global job market gains 78M net new roles by 2030, says WEF

(MENAFN) The World Economic Forum (WEF) projects a net addition of 78 million jobs globally by 2030, driven by shifts in technology, economics, green energy transitions, and demographic changes, according to its Future of Jobs 2025 report released on Tuesday.



The report anticipates the creation of 170 million new jobs worldwide while 92 million existing roles are expected to be eliminated, resulting in a net gain. Key drivers include advancements in technology, geopolitical and economic challenges, and broader global pressures reshaping industries and employment landscapes.



Jobs in technology, particularly in big data and artificial intelligence (AI), are among the fastest-growing, alongside roles such as delivery drivers, construction workers, teachers, and healthcare professionals. However, clerical and administrative roles, including positions like administrative assistants, executive secretaries, postal clerks, and bank tellers, are forecasted to see the steepest declines.



The report highlights a widening "skill gap" as a significant obstacle to business transformation, with 63 percent of employers identifying it as a major challenge for the 2025–2030 period, based on input from over 1,000 companies globally.

