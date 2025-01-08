Viral Video Elephant Goes Berserk At Puthiyangadi Festival In Kerala, 17 People Wounded
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A tragic incident took place at the Puthiyangadi festival at Tirur where an elephant went berserk, injuring 17 people.
The entire incident was captured on camera.
WATCH VIDEO
Hundreds of people were present at the festival when the incident happened.
At least five elephants were adorned with golden plates at the festival as the people tried to film them.
Suddenly, one of the elephants got agitated.
