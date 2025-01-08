Excitement Builds As Qatar-UAE Super Cup Returns With Expanded Format, High-Stakes Showdowns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: The Organising Committee for the second edition of the Qatar-UAE Super Cup has confirmed that preparations are on track with thrilling clashes between top clubs from both nations set to be played from January 16 to 19.



Building on the massive success of the inaugural edition, which featured the Qatar-UAE Super Cup and Super Shield matchups, the event has been expanded to offer four trophies with four clubs from each country competing across three host cities: Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Qatar Football Association (QFA) Head of Media Ali Al Salat, announced that Al Rayyan, runners-up of the Qatar Stars League, will host UAE's Shabab Al Ahli, who finished second in the ADNOC Professional League, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 16.

The teams will compete for the Challenge Shield, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00pm.

The action continues the next day with the Super Cup clash, where Amir Cup runners-up Qatar SC will travel to Dubai to face Al Nasr, who were the President's Cup runners-up, at Al Maktoum Stadium.

Reigning QSL champions Al Sadd will then meet ADNOC Professional League winners Al Wasl at their home ground of Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at 7:00pm on January 18, with the coveted Super Shield up for grabs.

The Challenge Cup will feature a high-stakes encounter between Al Wahda, winners of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and Qatar Cup champions Al Wakrah at Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium on January 19.

Al Salat also confirmed that tickets for the matches, priced at QR30 and QR50, will be available starting today via the QSL website (qsl ).

“The extended Qatar-UAE Super Cup will bring tremendous benefits on both technical and competitive fronts, and we're expecting electrifying matches between the elite clubs of Qatar and the UAE,” Al Salat said at a press conference.

“Our preparations are progressing smoothly, and the Organising Committee is in close coordination with the UAE Football Association to ensure seamless attendance for fans and media at the two Qatar-based matches.”

Al Rayyan Club's Director of Marketing and Public Relations Faisal Al Otaibi, said that the team's preparations are in full swing under new head coach Artur Jorge, who replaced Younes Ali.

“We're eager to see the return of key players from injury. Our new management's first match will be a league game against Umm Salal on Friday and we're determined to deliver a strong performance in the second half of the season,” he said.

“We're also collaborating closely with the Organising Committee to ensure a memorable experience for fans at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.”

Al Sadd SC CEO, Turki Al Ali, expressed confidence ahead of their matchup against Al Wasl.

“Our preparations are progressing well, having played friendly matches during the break. We recently faced Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, so facing them again is an exciting opportunity,” he said.

“We're expecting a great turnout from the fans for this highly anticipated game.”

In the inaugural edition, Al Arabi lifted the Qatar-UAE Super Cup after a 1-0 victory over Sharjah in Doha, while Shabab Al Ahli claimed the Qatar-UAE Super Shield with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Al Duhail in Dubai.