Initiatives Aimed At Empowering Teachers Highlighted

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater has highlighted Qatar's initiatives aimed at empowering teachers both before and during their service.

She said that the initiatives include (Tamheen), (Tamkeen), and (Leaders Pathway) programs through for Qatar foundation, which prepares training programs designed for those looking to transition into the teaching profession and contribute to building the future.

Al Khater was addressing the 14th session of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Conference for Arab Ministers of Education, held under the title,“Inclusive Education and Empowering Teachers: A Strategic Vision for Education in the Arab World.”

The conference was organized by ALECSO in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as well as Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science.

Al Khater highlighted numerous challenges faced by the education sector worldwide, including in Arab countries. She acknowledged the notable progress made since beginning of millennium in improving academic achievement and ensuring equal access to formal education.

However, she also pointed out the barriers encountered, especially in keeping pace with rapidly advancing digital technology, expansion of scientific disciplines, and the need to train teachers capable of transferring knowledge to the next generation.

The Minister explained that this conference represents an effort to enhance and develop the quality of education by providing an opportunity to exchange successful experiences and build effective partnerships between Arab countries. It also aims to review emerging trends in education and find innovative solutions to overcome challenges, ensuring a brighter future for future generations.

She emphasized that the theme of this years conference reflects an ambitious and renewed vision to achieve inclusive education as a fundamental right for all, and to empower teachers to become effective leaders in education.

She also stressed that education is a central pillar in achieving sustainable development and social justice due to its positive impact on building and developing individuals' capacities.

She added:“It equips learners with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to drive the desired changes toward a more sustainable and prosperous future. High-quality education requires attention to teachers, who are the cornerstone of the educational process. This requires continuous training, professional development, and support, which enhances teachers' abilities to keep up with modern educational trends and technological developments, improving student outcomes.”

Furthermore, the Minister mentioned (Successful beginning) program, which supports new teachers for a full year, helping them develop their skills and abilities. Additionally, Qatar launched Teachers Fellowship Program (Khebrat), which provides high-quality educational and training opportunities for teachers to elevate the teaching profession, especially in the face of technological advancements and challenges.

She also referred to launch of Qatar's e-learning strategy in 2022 and the introduction of initiatives and curricula focused on cybersecurity, enhancing digital citizenship awareness, and ensuring data security, in efforts to protect youth from the dangers of unsafe Internet usage. She acknowledged the unprecedented challenges faced by Arab region in recent years, including efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and effects of conflicts that have deprived millions of children of educational opportunities.

According to the World Bank, schools in the region were closed for an average of 22 weeks between 2020 and 2022 in response to the pandemic, equivalent to half a school year.

Al Khater also mentioned that numerous UN reports have indicated that 15 million children have left school due to escalating conflicts in the region, with the number expected to rise to 20 million in the next five years. She expressed hope that these conflicts, including the genocide against Palestinian people, will be resolved, allowing students to return to their schools and contribute to the development of their societies.

Moreover, the Minister reviewed the significant efforts of Qatar Fund for Development, which has provided over one billion dollars in educational aid to more than 60 countries, as well as the work of“Education Above All” foundation through its“Educate a Child” initiative, which has enrolled over 15 million children in 57 countries around the world. These efforts reflect Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting education both domestically and internationally.

She commended the role of ALECSO in uniting efforts to craft shared visions for the future of education in the Arab world, contributing to the well-being and sustainability of its people.