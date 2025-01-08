US Secretary of State Antony Blinken receives France's Legion of Honour during final trip before Trump's inauguration

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, departing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a trip to Paris, where he would be presented with France's highest honor and pursue additional collaboration about the unstable Middle East.



According to an AFP correspondent accompanying him, the top US landed in Paris early on Wednesday following visits in South Korea and Japan. This is likely to be his last trip before Marco Rubio takes over as president-elect Donald takes office on January 20.



Blinken will be presented with France's highest honor, the Legion of Honour, by President Emmanuel when they meet.



Blinken, a fluent French speaker who spent some of his early years in Paris and has talked about how France influenced his outlook on life, would find the honor particularly meaningful.



The recognition of Blinken also demonstrates the complete change in ties since the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration in 2021, when France was outraged when the United States rescinded a lucrative contract for French submarines as part of a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia.



