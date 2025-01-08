Saudi Arabia provides food, shelter assistance to 200 families in Syria as part of humanitarian aid effort

(MENAFN) In cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the Saudi humanitarian organization KSrelief provided 200 families in the Syrian city of Douma, in the Rif Dimashq governorate, with food and shelter assistance on Tuesday.



According to the Saudi Press Agency, KSrelief also provided food and shelter assistance in the Daraa governorate's Nasib hamlet on Tuesday.



As part of a Saudi aid airlift, seven aircraft have so far landed at Damascus International Airport with food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.



As part of a Saudi assistance land bridge run by KSrelief, 60 Saudi trucks carrying basic commodities, such as food, shelter materials, and medical supplies, also entered Syria through the Nasib Border Crossing.



In order to support efforts under the country's new leadership to rebuild after years of civil conflict, Saudi Arabia started an initiative on January 1st to send vital aid to Syria.



The Kingdom has provided more than USD856 million in aid to the Syrian people between 2011 and the end of 2024, according to KSrelief.



