Saudi Arabia under red alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds forecasts

(MENAFN) The meteorological officials in Saudi Arabia have predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in a number of areas. Because of the bad weather, Makkah, Asir, and Baha regions are under a red alert.



In areas of Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, the National Center for Meteorology predicts moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds.



It further stated that fog might develop in certain parts of these areas.



According to the NCM, temperatures will dip and frost may form in the Kingdom's northern regions.



It further stated that rain and dust-kicking winds could fall in areas of the Eastern Region, Jazan, Qassim, and Riyadh.



In the meantime, Tuesday saw the first rainfall of the season in Riyadh, with a cloud canopy covering the city skyline. Hail also battered certain parts of the capital.



Monday's torrential rains in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah caused flooding in low-lying areas, prompting the Civil Defense to issue a warning against entering flooded areas and valleys.



