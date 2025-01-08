Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk to lead new committee probing January 6 attack

(MENAFN) Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk left with assurances that his probe into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will be formally established as a new committee after he stood with House Speaker Mike Johnson for a photo to commemorate the beginning of the next Congress.





The action makes the Party's attempt to change the story of January 6 a recurring theme in its investigational agenda. Now that the GOP will control both chambers of Capitol Hill and the White House, it is part of a larger attempt by Republicans to carry out a number of GOP-led investigations from the previous Congress.





Loudermilk told CNN that while the specifics of the new committee are still being worked out, one possibility is to design it such that Johnson has more authority over the selection of panel members and the course of the committee's work.



MENAFN08012025000045016953ID1109066827