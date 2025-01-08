Medworld Advisors Completes Record Year In Medtech M&A, Heads To Jpmorgan Healthcare Conference With New Deal Activity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 presented a positive M&A environment for profitable Healthcare companies with a growth story, a trajectory expected to continue into 2025.

- Florence Joffroy-Black, CEO/President MedWorld AdvisorsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the close of the 2023, we, MedWorld Advisors , speculated that 2024 would continue to be an active year in MedTech M&A for profitable companies with a growth story. True to our word, 2024 continued to be active across the industry. For us, 2024 closed as a record year for our business with over $200 Million in sell-side enterprise value sold. As an international M&A firm, we are proud to say that the over 5 deals we managed this year were spread over 3 continents. We believe this is a testament to the international nature and reach of this industry and the importance of innovation for patients all around the world. We are energized by the success of 2024 and excited to continue this important work in 2025. MedWorld Advisors CEO, Florence Joffroy-Black, states:“the environment was ripe for MedTech M&A in 2024, as our results show, and we expect 2025 to be even better. With plenty of dry powder on the PE side and the continued need for innovation on the Strategic side, business owners of profitable companies will see healthy valuations as a reward for their years of hard work.”To begin our 2025 deal activities, our team will be attending the 43rd annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA from January 13-16, 2025. We encourage any interested parties to reach out to connect at the event (or afterwards) to discuss M&A opportunities in the Healthcare space. To connect, please reach out to Managing Director Daniel Sheppard at ... or +1 (805) 441-0962.About MedWorld AdvisorsWe are a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that specializes in helping small to medium size Medical Device, MedTech, BioTech, Dental, Life Sciences, Digital Health, Medical and Dental Practice, and anything Healthcare companies to reach their goals.Our M&A advisory experts create value growth for our Mid-Market customers and help them take their businesses to the next stage. Our Fortune 500 experience from working on both sides of the table allows us the opportunity to best position our clients with all types of buyers on a global basis. With years of long-lasting relationships in these markets and a truly global footprint as a healthcare mergers and acquisitions firm, we can help you be successful in making your goals happen.

Daniel Sheppard

MedWorld Advisors

+1 805-441-0962

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

The Impact of M&A in MedTech, Webinar Hosted by MedWorld Advisors with Today's Medical Developments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.