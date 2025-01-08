Lokayukta Conducts Raids Against Seven Govt Officials In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) The Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids against seven officials in Karnataka on Wednesday in connection with the disproportionate assets case, sources said.

The raids were conducted in nine places - Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkot and Tumakuru districts.

According to sources, the raids were conducted at the residence of a Joint Director of the Department in Bengaluru, the residence of a Officer in Kadur Primary Health Centre in Chikkamagaluru, the house of an Engineer attached to the Minor Irrigation Department in Bidar.

The Lokayukta sleuths also conducted raids on the residence of a Tehsildar in Khanapur of Belagavi. They also raided his office in Belagavi, another residence in Nippani town. The team headed by Lokayukta SP Hanumantarayappa conducted these raids.

The residence and properties of an executive engineer attached to Gadag-Betageri Municipality were raided. The officers conducted searches and seizures at the office of Gadag-Betageri Municipality, his residence, office and farmhouse. The sleuths raided his properties at five locations in Gadag, Gajendragarh and Bagalkot districts.

The offices and residences of an officer attached to the Backward Classes Welfare Department and a Joint Engineer attached to the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) in Raichur were also raided.

Besides, the residence of a retired RTO officer in Tumakuru has also been raided. The officer had retired from the services last year.

However, an official statement is awaited.

Earlier, the sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids across the state early in July last year at 56 locations, including the houses, offices and properties of officials. Over 100 officials carried out the raids.

Simultaneous raids were conducted against 11 government officials. The operation was initiated based on allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of income. The simultaneous raids were conducted in Bengaluru, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Hassan districts.