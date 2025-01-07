Scribetech UK To Launch Augnito Omni AI In 2025: Revolutionising Healthcare Documentation With Ambient Scribe AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augnito Omni revolutionises healthcare with AI voice tech, boosting accuracy, streamlining workflows, and freeing professionals to focus on patient care.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scribetech UK, a leader in healthcare and transcription solutions, is proud to announce the UK launch of Augnito Omni AI, an advanced ambient scribe AI solution, in early 2025.Omni AI is a more powerful, more precise, and more feature-rich AI scribe, than any currently out there, including its predecessor, Augnito Ambient. This milestone reaffirms Scribetech's commitment to transforming clinical documentation, by dedicating will and workforce to improve on its existing solutions and empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge technology.Augnito Omni AI represents a paradigm shift in medical documentation. Leveraging ambient artificial intelligence, this solution captures and converts clinician-patient conversations into structured medical notes in seconds-eliminating the need for manual typing or traditional dictation. The system integrates seamlessly with existing Electronic Patient Record (EPR) platforms, aligning with the NHS's digital transformation goals while addressing clinician burnout and enhancing patient care delivery.Key Features of Augnito Omni AI:.Time-Saving Efficiency: Reduces documentation time by up to 90%, enabling clinicians to focus more on patient interactions..Context-Aware AI: Utilises specialty-specific terminology and delivers accurate, contextualised notes..Seamless EPR Integration: Fully compatible with leading EPR systems to optimise workflows..Data Security: Adheres to GDPR and UK healthcare data protection standards, ensuring robust confidentiality..Global Language & Accent Recognition: Supports multiple languages and accents, catering to diverse, multilingual healthcare teams.This launch follows growing industry recognition of the transformative potential of ambient scribe AI. According to recent NHS studies and reports, ambient documentation tools have been identified as key enablers for improving clinician efficiency and patient outcomes. With over 20 years of experience supporting the NHS and private healthcare providers, Scribetech is uniquely positioned to bring Augnito Omni AI to the forefront of healthcare innovation in the UK.Executive Perspectives:Dr Jam Gafarov, Business Development Manager at Scribetech UK:“We are thrilled to introduce Augnito Omni AI to the UK's healthcare sector. We've worked hard on developing this solution to cater the specific needs of clinicians and medical professionals, both NHS and Private. This solution not only redefines clinical efficiency but also enhances the clinician-patient relationship by removing administrative barriers altogether. From a 99.3% speech recognition accuracy to unprecedently accurate hospital code generation capabilities, together, we're shaping the industry so that technology works seamlessly, safely but powerfully in the background, allowing healthcare professionals and workplaces to focus on what they need and want to - providing exceptional and efficient patient care.”Shiraz Austin, Managing Director at Scribetech UK:“Administrative workload is one of the greatest challenges facing healthcare providers today. It's one of the biggest reason's together with population growth, as to why there is backlog whenever you want to make an appointment with your GP or see a specialist at the hospital. In Augnito Omni we have developed a solution to this challenge. Using our experience with ambient AI technology, but also 20+ years serving the NHS and private hospitals and groups throughout the country, and the feedback that this industry has provided us with, we have listened. We have understood. And we have built a solution to enable clinicians to dedicate more time to their patients, see more patients, and ultimately set a new standard for healthcare excellence.”Leading the Charge in Healthcare InnovationAugnito Omni AI's launch is poised to strengthen Scribetech's leadership in healthcare innovation. The solution builds on the proven success of Augnito's speech recognition technology, which has already gained acclaim for its accuracy, ease of use, and integration capabilities. Ambient AI's potential to alleviate clinician burnout and improve documentation quality has been widely highlighted in recent NHS reports and healthcare technology reviews.Contact InformationFor media enquiries or more information about Augnito Omni AI, please contact ...About Scribetech and AugnitoScribetech, co-developer of Augnito, has been at the forefront of clinical voice solutions for over two decades, serving the NHS and private healthcare providers. Augnito is a secure, cloud-based AI-driven suite offering 99.3% accuracy in speech-to-text capabilities. Designed for seamless integration into clinical workflows, Augnito products transform medical information into actionable, accessible clinical documentation.

Dr Jam Gafarov

Scribetech UK Ltd

+44 7860 351120

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.