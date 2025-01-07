Asian Hall Of Fame Confirms NFL Legend Roman Gabriel Jr.
Roman Gabriel Jr. was the first Filipino-American NFL quarterback and NFL MVP. The second pick of the 1962 NFL draft, his
distinguished career
was memorialized in College football Hall of Fame, North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, and North Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame.
The confirmation press event will take place at University of California, Irvine on January 16, 2025, during the
Roman Gabriel
Legends and Leaders Celebration
presented by Sold Out Youth Foundation. Attendees include
Chris Myers ,
Vince Ferragamo ,
Ron Brown ,
Leroy Irvin ,
Puka Nakua
and
Mike Jones .
The charities will also announce the Roman Gabriel Jr. Scholarship Prize.
Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the program is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available .
"My family and I thank Asian Hall of Fame for inducting my father, and for raising awareness of our Public School Fentanyl Education Program. My dad took pride in his Filipino heritage and used his platform with the LA Rams to uplift the next generation," states Roman Gabriel III , CEO of
Sold Out Youth Foundation .
Roman Gabriel Jr. will be officially inducted on November 1, 2025, at the Asian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. He will be enshrined at the Asian Hall of Fame Center when it opens in 2027 at Irvine Great Park.
Press Credentials:
.
ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that advances Asian and Indigenous legacy. Contact:
[email protected] , (626) 600-9418,
.
SOLD OUT YOUTH FOUNDATION
Sold Out's mission
is to educate, encourage, and challenge students to live a life of alcohol and drug abstinence through a comprehensive health, wellness, and fitness education platform. Contact:
[email protected] ,
.
