President: As Economic Opportunities Increase, We Will Always Pay Attention To Addressing Social Issues
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev
touched upon steps taken in the social sphere.
According to Azernews, the President noted that
minimum wages have risen since January 1, adding,“For a country
that has made such large investments and has such a tall task of
restoring Karabakh, paying attention to this area, of course, shows
the essence of our policy. In other words, Azerbaijani citizens
should be able to live better year after year. If we compare this
increase with the inflation rate, which was a little more than 2
percent last year, then this increase is just another aid from the
government to the vulnerable population. Everything should be fair
in society, in politics and in the family. The principles of social
justice have always been important to us.”
“Over the past few years, four social packages have been
implemented and more than 7 billion manats have been spent for this
purpose. From now on, social and economic development will go hand
in hand. As economic opportunities increase, we will always pay
attention to addressing social issues – increasing the minimum
wage, pensions and social benefits,” noted the head of state.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109065297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.