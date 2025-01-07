Aspire Academy Welcomes Back Student-Athletes For Another Busy Semester

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aspire Academy's student-athletes are back to school for the second semester of the 2024-25 academic year. The next few months promise to be a busy period for them with international and local training camps as well as tournaments. Aspire Academy is committed to ensuring all of its student-athletes excel both academically and athletically and employs advanced educational strategies and customised academic plans in order to achieve this.



Jassem Al Jaber, Aspire Academy's School Principal, commented:“At Aspire Academy, we face unique challenges due to the dual nature of our students' commitments as both scholars and athletes. Ensuring their academic progress remains unaffected during training camps and competitions is a priority, and it requires innovative strategies and dedicated support. This year, for example, several of our student-athletes are part of Qatar's national under-17 squad, which is preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which Qatar is hosting, so we've started early to ensure they are ready to perform at their best. To achieve this, we've implemented tailored academic plans that balance their sporting schedules with their educational needs, allowing them to thrive in both areas.”



One of the major highlights of the second semester is a training camp for the majority of Aspire Academy's footballers, which also involves special planning from the school as Al Jaber explained:“Approximately 120 students will participate in an intensive training camp in Turkey, requiring meticulous academic arrangements to maintain their studies. At Aspire, we make use of innovative solutions, including digital learning platforms, where lessons and materials are readily accessible. This ensures students can continue their education remotely while receiving the support they need to stay on track.”



He further explained:“In addition to online learning tools, we provide opportunities for makeup classes and remedial sessions upon their return. This ensures our students are fully prepared for examinations and remain supported academically. Aspire Academy is committed to fostering a flexible and inclusive environment that enables our student-athletes to excel both in the classroom and on the field.”



Aspire Academy continues to set the standard for educational and athletic excellence, equipping students with the tools to achieve their full potential and shaping the next generation of champions.

