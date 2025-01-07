Virbac Introduces URSOLYXTM Soft Chews: Innovation In Canine Muscle Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) URSOLYXTM Soft Chews harness the proven benefits of this compound to enhance muscle function and strength in aging, active or recovering dogs. For veterinarians, URSOLYX represents a major advancement in muscle and recovery, offering an innovative solution for canine patients. For pet owners, it opens the door to more active, joyful years with their beloved companions.

A scientific breakthrough in canine muscle support

Muscle atrophy affects more than half of dogs age seven and older, contributing to reduced mobility and diminished quality of life. Unlike conventional joint supplements, URSOLYXTM Soft Chews focus specifically on muscle health and feature ursolic acid, a natural compound derived from sage.

Ursolic acid, which is backed by robust research, including a placebo-controlled study on senior dogs with sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss), has been shown to inhibit mRNA expression changes associated with muscle atrophy, improving both exercise performance and functional muscle health in dogs, underscoring its potential as a breakthrough solution for aging pets.

Key findings from a recent scientific

study include:



Significant improvement in skeletal muscle mRNA biomarkers, signaling improved muscle health

Enhanced exercise performance, including better participation and agility Proven safety and high palatability, ensuring compliance for canine patients of all sizes

"At Virbac, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of animal health," said Giovanni Abruzzini, president and CEO of Virbac US. "URSOLYXTM Soft Chews redefine what's possible for canine mobility, empowering veterinarians to address muscle health proactively to help their patients' health span keep pace with their lifespan."

Tailored solutions for all dogs

URSOLYXTM Soft Chews feature a patented bioenhanced formula, ensuring optimal absorption and efficacy. With a bacon flavor dogs love, the once-daily chew makes administration simple and stress free. Available in dosages tailored to small, medium and large dogs, this supplement seamlessly integrates into existing mobility protocols.

Join the movement: Mobility for life

Virbac invites veterinary professionals to learn more about URSOLYXTM Soft Chews and how they can complement joint health protocols. For additional resources, contact your Virbac representative or visit href="" rel="nofollow" virba .

URSOLYXTM Soft Chews will officially launch at the 2025 Veterinary Meeting and Expo, Jan. 25-29, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, and later at the Viticus GroupTM WVC annual conference, March 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" virba .

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health.

For more information about URSOLYXTM Soft Chews, visit href="" rel="nofollow" virba .

About Emmyon, Inc.

Emmyon is a biotechnology corporation focused on skeletal muscle biology, metabolism and small molecule discovery. Emmyon specializes in identifying compounds that support muscle health and is committed to partnering with industry leaders to commercialize groundbreaking health solutions.

SOURCE Virbac