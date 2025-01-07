Panasonic Introduces 2025 Flagship W95B Series Mini LED TV With Improved Picture Performance And Fire TV Built In Enhancements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The W95B series delivers groundbreaking advancements in contrast, dynamic range, and color accuracy through refined double area control, real-time color tuning, and Hybrid Tone Mapping technology. These innovations ensure deeper blacks, dazzling highlights and vibrant, lifelike colors for a superb HDR viewing experience. In a further boon to picture performance, the W95B series features Prime Calibrated Mode and sees a return of Calman calibration and ISFccc support. It also boasts a 20W subwoofer for deep, immersive bass, perfect for movies, music, and games.

Thanks to the integration of Fire TV built in, these TVs revolutionize how you discover and enjoy content, offering a personalized home screen that brings together streaming services, apps, live channels, and tailored recommendations, as well as integration with compatible smart home devices.

For gamers, the W95B series supports AMD FreesyncTM Premium, provides industry-leading low latency, and True Game Mode allowing you to experience games as the creators' intended.

Elevating Picture Quality: Increased Backlight Zones, Real-Time Color Tuning, and Dynamic HDR Enhancements

The W95B series takes visual performance to new heights with an improved double area control, building on the backlight area control and signal-based contrast adjustments introduced in previous models. By independently powering each LED and increasing the number of backlight zones by over 2.5 times compared to last year (depending on inch size), the system now enables even more precise control,

delivering a heightened sense of contrast and detail.

The 2025 W95B series Mini LED TV delivers a significant evolution in color stability, due to the integration of a high color gamut backlight system with a proprietary real-time color tuning system. Utilizing a high-color-gamut phosphor-based backlight, the system dynamically adjusts in real-time to ensure vibrant and precise color reproduction. Where panel performance, such as white balance, can be affected by environmental factors like temperature, this advanced system continuously compensates for color shifts caused by temperature and other factors. This innovation maximizes the potential of the high color gamut backlight system, delivering stunning, accurate colors in every scene.

Additionally, the introduction of Hybrid Tone Mapping technology elevates HDR content by analyzing the signal according to several factors and adapting tone mapping processes to each scene. This ensures vivid, lifelike visuals even in high-brightness areas, overcoming the color washout often seen with conventional tone mapping. Whether showcasing the brightest highlights or the most nuanced tones, this breakthrough maintains rich, vibrant colors across the entire luminance range, setting a new standard for HDR excellence.

The W95B series is powered by the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II processor supported by a 4K Remaster Engine that improves streaming picture clarity. By leveraging AI and mathematical models, it delivers for crisp, natural images, and superior streaming noise reduction. Gradation has also been improved to reduce banding.

The W95B series also supports Dolby Vision®

IQ with Precision Detail, an innovative feature that unlocks more from Dolby Vision content, improving contrast in bright and dark areas. With added texture and depth, images take on a new dimension with astonishing crispness on the TV. This technology works in tandem with the TV's embedded ambient light sensors to perceive how bright it is in the living room and then adjust the on-screen picture to ensure that every detail can be seen, even the darkest of scenes. The HCX Pro AI Processor MK II also enables Dolby Vision support up to 144Hz.

The W95B series is equipped with a powerful 20W subwoofer, delivering deep, immersive bass that enhances the impact of movies, music, and games. Designed for versatility, it also supports the connection of external subwoofers, allowing you to further amplify and customize low frequencies for a truly cinematic and tailored audio experience.

Panasonic with Fire TV Built In Now with Prime Video Calibrated Mode

The W95B series stands out by seamlessly integrating live and streaming content, powered by Fire TV. This setup offers streamlined content discovery and access to top streaming services in one place. They are also compatible with Alexa, enabling control via voice commands.

In addition, the W95B series is compatible with Apple AirPlay, allowing users to stream movies, music, photos and more to their television right from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. With Apple Home compatibility, users can control their television using the Home App or Siri to control volume, switch inputs and more.

The W95B series includes Prime Video Calibrated Mode, a feature designed to enhance the viewing experience of Prime Video content by automatically optimizing picture settings based on the content type. Through this, users can adjust parameters like brightness, color temperature, and motion smoothing to suite various display types. It also leverages the W95B series' light sensors to adjust the picture based on ambient lighting conditions and supports both standard and high dynamic range content.

For the first time in a Fire TV, the W95B series introduces Calman and ISFccc calibration, delivering professional-grade tools to fine-tune color accuracy and optimize display performance to industry standards. This feature ensures unmatched picture quality, elevating the viewing experience for movies, TV shows, and gaming. Designed for enthusiasts and professionals alike, it offers precise adjustments for true-to-life visuals.

Panasonic's original MyApp button on the remote control provides one-touch access to favorite apps and also

TV operations like selecting inputs. When idle, the W95B series models transform into dynamic displays through the Fire TV Ambient Experience, showing personal photos, calendars, and customizable Alexa widgets.

In the United States, the Z95B series will also support ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV, which enables next-generation broadcast over-the-air services with enhanced picture quality, immersive audio, and interactive features for a more engaging viewing experience.

In Europe the Z95B series' Fire TV built in comes with Panasonic TV Premium, empowering how users enjoy entertainment with a smoother and easier experience. An included Penta Tuner supports satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, and TV to IP, making it seamless to enjoy TV content in any room, while USB Recording and channel editing simplify the viewing experience.

Level Up Your Game

The W95B series supports AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, providing seamless, tear-free gaming with ultra-smooth visuals. These features ensure reduced input lag and adaptive refresh rates, delivering a competitive edge and a more immersive experience for gamers.

Furthermore, the W95B series boasts an industry leading ultra-low input lag, a feature crucial for fast-paced games, as it ensures that every controller action is instantly reflected on the screen, giving players a competitive edge against their opponents.

The new True Game Mode ensures every game looks its best by bringing the same color accuracy features used for movies into the gaming experience and leveraging improved HDR Tone Mapping to deliver source-oriented expression from the gaming device. With HDR Picture Adjustment and Tone Mapping OFF, players can fine-tune brightness and detail directly from the source for uncompromised HDR performance.

True Game Mode is also calibratable, displaying the Calman Calibrated logo after adjustment with Portrait Displays' industry-standard Calman®

Color calibration software. This guarantees that games are presented exactly as their creators intended.

Designed to meet the demands of the latest consoles and PCs, the W95B series offers a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the advanced HCX Pro AI Processor MK II. With Game Mode Extreme, HDMI 2.1 capabilities, and support for VRR at up to 144Hz, the W95B series ensures smooth, responsive gameplay with stunning visuals.

Gamers can further immerse themselves with specialized Game Sound Modes tailored for RPGs and other genres, creating a rich 3D audio experience with crystal-clear dialogue. An intuitive Game Control Board provides quick access to all gaming settings, now customizable via the My App button on the remote control for even greater convenience.

