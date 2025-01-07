Aicomply And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Powerful AI-Powered Compliance Solutions To The Public Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., and RESTON, Va. , Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aiComply , a wholly owned subsidiary of Chitra Productions, LLC, and Carahsoft Corp ., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as aiComply's Public Sector distributor, making the company's industry-leading AI-powered compliance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We chose to partner with Carahsoft due to their vast Public Sector experience and significant reach into the Federal marketplace,” said Vibhaa Vermani, CEO and Founder at aiComply.“This partnership will enable aiComply to better support our warfighters by efficiently delivering technologies that align with their mission. It is essential for technology to keep pace with marketplace demands and not be hindered by unnecessarily cumbersome manual cyber compliance processes. Together, we aim to streamline compliance and enhance operational effectiveness for those who serve our nation.”

At the heart of aiComply's innovation is NavigateCyber, a modular, AI-powered and intelligently automated platform transforming how organizations manage cybersecurity compliance. Designed to streamline the traditionally complex and time-consuming Authority to Operate (ATO) process, NavigateCyber empowers organizations to achieve compliance with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

NavigateCyber simplifies adherence to the Risk Management Framework (RMF), significantly reducing the time and effort required to secure an ATO while maintaining the highest standards of quality and security. By automating critical processes, the platform minimizes reliance on valuable resources and cuts costs associated with compliance and re-certification. NavigateCyber also integrates seamlessly with platforms such as eMASS, further enhancing their capabilities to deliver unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness.

“With the addition of aiComply to our offerings, we are now able to provide Government agencies with a transformative solution that enhances their cybersecurity compliance processes,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“As agencies face increasingly complex compliance challenges, aiComply's solutions empower them to navigate these hurdles efficiently. Working with our reseller partners, we aim to ensure agencies can achieve compliance standards to protect sensitive data and maintain national security.”

About aiComply LLC

aiComply is a pioneering force in the compliance software sector, operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Chitra Productions, LLC. Backed by Chitra's 16 years of Federal sector expertise, aiComply leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to revolutionize the ATO and RMF landscape. By transforming traditionally costly and time-intensive processes into efficient, automated operations, aiComply enables organizations to achieve cybersecurity compliance up to 90% faster. Our state-of-the-art solutions not only simplify the path to compliance but also sustain it with minimal effort. At aiComply, we are dedicated to empowering clients with innovative tools that deliver confidence, efficiency and unparalleled support in navigating the complexities of modern cybersecurity.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

