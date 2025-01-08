OSCE Must Remain Platform For Holding Russia Accountable Ukraine's FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to expand its documentation of Russian crimes, maintain focus on the deportation of children, the capture of civilian hostages, and the plight of three Ukrainian OSCE employees held in Russian captivity.

This was stated by Ukrainian of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha during a joint briefing in Kyiv with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Not only Russia's shadow fleet but also its true intentions must be brought to light. The OSCE must remain a platform for holding Russia accountable. We count on expanded documentation of Russian crimes, continued attention to the deportation of children, the capture of civilian hostages, and the fate of three OSCE staff members who are Ukrainian citizens - Vadym Holda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov," Sybiha emphasized.

Ukraine's top diplomat also urged the OSCE to assess one of the most horrific atrocities of the war - the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He underscored that Ukraine will utilize every international platform to highlight issues of torture, executions, and mistreatment of POWs.

Sybiha expressed hope that Finland would make Ukraine's Peace Formula a cornerstone of the OSCE's efforts concerning Ukraine. He also discussed the entire range of bilateral agendas with his Finnish counterpart, coordinating additional measures to bolster Ukraine's support.

As reported, on January 1, Finland assumed the chairmanship of the OSCE, focusing on upholding OSCE principles, supporting Ukraine, and strengthening the organization's resilience to address complex security challenges.