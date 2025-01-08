Urgent Evacuation! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's California Home At High-Risk From Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who took solace in palatial mansion in California's Montecito after stepping down as working royals in January 2020, are facing calls for evacuation in the backdrop of devastating wildfires. The couple has been living in a "high fire risk" property since 2020 as the place where they are living in is surrounded by electricity companies, Mirror reported.

In the wake of raging wildfires sweeping California's Los Angeles , people living in Montecito and other affected regions were asked to evacuate the place.

A spokesman of one of the major power providers in California said it was "considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of Santa Barbara County due to a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires," reported Mirror. According to the official, "affected customers" from“Montecito” and other regions were being contacted.

Amid possibility of power shut down and safety concerns, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would possibly need to relocate with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The spokesman noted that the house of the British royal couple is located in a“High Fire Risk Area," adding that "power may be shut off during a PSPS to prevent wildfires," Mirror reported. According to AFP report, the devastating fire triggered by strong cyclonic winds has so far engulfed 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares).

The blazing fire at Pacific Palisades consumed one of the most desirable Hollywood celebrity hotspots, where mutli-million dollar houses were turned to ashes.

The authorities ordered for the evacuation of 30,000 people in areas around Los Angeles. To stop the fire from spreading further, utility companies had to shut off power to over 8,000 homes. One of California's major wildfires occurred in 2017.

Strict fire control programme is in place in Montecito, that houses around 10,000 people. These fire control measure include, clearing up of dried leaves, installation of fire-proofing in every building, among others. Notably, the Sussexes' purchased their home for $14.65 million in the summer of 2020.