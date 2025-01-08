How We Work: The Impact Of Our Investigations

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) How do SWI swissinfo journalists conduct their investigations, and what impact do they have? Reporters Dominique Soguel and Pauline Turuban explain their findings on Switzerland importing Russian from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



December 28, 2024

Our journalists spent months examining documents and speaking with various sources to investigate a significant increase in gold imports from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Switzerland.

More More The mystery of Switzerland's surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold

This content was published on Sep 3, 2024 Switzerland's imports of gold originating in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have boomed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Trade data and expert analyses suggest some could be surreptitiously coming from Russia in violation of sanctions.

Read more: The mystery of Switzerland's surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gol

Our investigationExternal link was not only picked up by several international media but also sparked interest among local journalists in the region, who reached out to us for further investigation. It even led to a parliamentary discussion in Switzerland.

