How We Work: The Impact Of Our Investigations
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
How do SWI swissinfo journalists conduct their investigations, and what impact do they have? Reporters Dominique Soguel and Pauline Turuban explain their findings on Switzerland importing Russian Gold from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
This content was published on
December 28, 2024 - 02:16
1 minute
Sara Pasino ,
Dominique Soguel ,
Pauline Turuban
Deutsch
de
Wie wir arbeiten: die Auswirkungen unserer Recherchen
Read more: Wie wir arbeiten: die Auswirkungen unserer Recherche
Français
fr
Comment nous travaillons: l'impact de nos enquêtes
Read more: Comment nous travaillons: l'impact de nos enquête
Our journalists spent months examining documents and speaking with various sources to investigate a significant increase in gold imports from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Switzerland.
More
More
The mystery of Switzerland's surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold
This content was published on
Sep 3, 2024
Switzerland's imports of gold originating in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have boomed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Trade data and expert analyses suggest some could be surreptitiously coming from Russia in violation of sanctions.
Read more: The mystery of Switzerland's surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gol
Our investigationExternal link was not only picked up by several international media but also sparked interest among local journalists in the region, who reached out to us for further investigation. It even led to a parliamentary discussion in Switzerland.
Send us your input
Do you have any questions about how we work?
Let us know!
Your contribution
Please sign in to submit a contributio
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109068496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.