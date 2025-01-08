IAF Chief Attends NCC At Republic Day Camp 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 at Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

Ahead of the rehearsal of the being held for the Republic Day Parade in the national capital, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also participate in the national event on January 26 at the Kartavya Path.

He threw light upon the values being ingrained in the cadets during their training such as discipline, selfless service, nation-building, and code of conduct and also encouraged cadets to hold on to these values forever in their lives.

Air Chief Marshal Singh motivated the cadets to stand by the NCC motto of 'Unity and Discipline' and the pledge in all walks of life whether in uniform or not.

The CAS emphasised the fact that NCC Republic Day Camp gives the cadets an opportunity to interact among all from different cultures, religions and regions and therefore strengthens the 'Unity in Diversity' spirit of India.

He lauded the cadets for their outstanding and engaging performance in the event.

The CAS reviewed the 'Guard of Honour' by the cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NCC.

This was followed by a band display by the cadets of Scindia School, Gwalior.

The Air Chief Marshal inspected the 'Flag Area', which was prepared by cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates on various social awareness themes.

The CAS also visited the 'Hall of Fame' and was briefed about the history, training and achievements of NCC.

Later, the Air Chief Marshal, accompanied by other distinguished guests, witnessed a 'Cultural Programme' performed by the cadets from different Directorates who displayed an enthralling show presenting the Indian culture through ballet, group dance and songs.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from across the country are participating in the month-long Republic Day camp, which began on December 30 and will culminate with the Prime Minister's Rally on January 27. The annual event also includes 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.