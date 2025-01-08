Germany To Keep Arms Flowing Into Ukraine Under Existing Commitments Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will continue to provide Ukraine with security support in the form of military equipment and auxiliary materials within the framework of its commitments, including in the years to come.

This was stated at a briefing by Mitko Müller, the spokesman for the German Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Supply of weapons from Germany to Ukraine has been planned long in advance, Müller emphasized.

He referred to the head of the Special Headquarters for Ukraine Aid at the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, that "trucks with military materiel take off to Ukraine practically every day."

Big Five defense chiefs to meet in Warsaw, Ukraine also invited

Over the past year, Germany has transferred to Ukraine military equipment worth almost EUR 8 billion, and "this year, deliveries will go on in line with previous commitments, which, of course, will be fulfilled." In particular, additional air defense systems, armored vehicles, artillery, and other materiel will be sent, added Müller. He noted that Germany, together with partners, seeks to“strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the medium and long term... to protect the territory of Ukraine and ensure security.” This includes the“coalitions of capabilities” that were set up within the framework of the Ramstein format.

Speaking of the upcoming UDCG meeting, Müller noted that it will be a“special event”, primarily because it is the last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) involving representatives from the outgoing U.S. administration, in particular, Secretary Lloyd Austin of Defense.

From Kremlin's perspective, Europe not on peace terms with Russia - German general

Müller also assured that Bundeswehr soldiers take no part in combat operations in Ukraine, but confirmed that its representatives visit the country occasionally on official visits.

As reported, the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format will be held at the U.S. Air Force base of the same name in western Germany on Thursday, January 9.