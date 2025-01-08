Tirupati Temple Stampede: Six Devotees Killed During Distribution Of Darshan Tokens CM Naidu Reviews Situation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tirupati temple stampede: At least six devotees, including three women, died in a stampede during the distribution of tickets for darshan at the Tirupati temple in Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwaram near Vishnu Niwasam, on Wednesday, January 8.

The stampede took place as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills, said police.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the stampede, and reviewed the situation with DGP, TTD EO, District Collector and SP.

Naidu will visit Tirupati on Thursday morning to meet the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement that CM Naidu has ordered officials to ensure better treatment for victims to prevent increase in the death toll.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun meets critically injured boy in hospital, days after getting regular bail | Watch

The CMO added that CM Naidu also questioned why they could not make arrangements accordingly when it was known that devotees would come in large numbers.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing on January 10.

Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.

A stampede-like situation unfolded on Saturday in the Mankoli Naka of Thane, Maharashtra, during an event featuring Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. No injuries were reported.

Earlier, several people were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out in the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as preacher Pradeep Mishra led a Shivmahapuran event in Shatabdi Nagar - with approximately 2.5 lakh people in attendance.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that officials had provided first aid to several devotees after they fell and sustained minor injuries. No casualties were reported, and officials added that adequate security forces had been deployed at the site.

(With agency inputs)