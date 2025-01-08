Sudan's military leader supports Turkish peace initiative

(MENAFN) Sudan's Foreign Minister, Ali Youssef, attends a press conference in Port Sudan.



Sudan’s leader has expressed support for a Turkish proposal to mediate the ongoing 20-month conflict between his forces and their paramilitary adversaries, according to Sudan’s foreign minister.



In early December, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed to Sudan’s Abdel Fattah al-Burhan during a phone conversation that Turkey was prepared to assist in bringing "peace and stability" to the war-torn African country. Following a meeting in Port Sudan on Saturday, Burhan asked Turkey's deputy foreign minister, Burhanettin Duran, to deliver Sudan's endorsement of the initiative to Erdogan, as shared by Sudanese foreign minister Ali Youssef in a post-meeting briefing. "Sudan needs brothers and friends like Turkey," Youssef remarked, further stating that "the initiative could pave the way to... achieving peace in Sudan."



In his December phone call with Burhan, Erdogan stated that Turkey "could help mediate disputes" between Sudan and the UAE, and prevent Sudan from "becoming a site for external interventions," as detailed in a statement from the Turkish presidency.

