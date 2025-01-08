Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I Choose To Focus On...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dhanashree Verma recently took to Instagram to share her statement after being trolled on social amid her separation rumours with husband, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 'Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa'(Season 11) fame left a long note on her Instagram story addressing all the trolls on her alleged separation with Yuzvendra Chahal.

In her statement, Dhanashree Verma mentioned that she 'chose to focus on her truth.' She added, that the“The truth stands tall without the need for justification.”

"My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification,” wrote Dhanashree Verma.

Dhanashree Verma also elaborated that the last few days had been“incredibly tough” for her, and her family, and that she was extremely upset about the“baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination” of her reputation.

Dhanashree statement

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's seperation

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal had got married in December 2020 after dating each other for quite some time. Rumours about the couple's divorce had been doing the rounds after Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple had also deleted each other's pictures from their respective accounts.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be representing Preity Zinta's Kings Punjab in IPL 2025, alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. The trio is all set to appear on the show this Sunday, January12, on the sets of Bigg Boss 18.

More about Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife was originally a dentist by profession before she decided to pursue her passion in dance, and became a YouTuber. Dhanashree Verma is now a popular social media influencer with nearly 6.2 million followers.