'My Salary Remained Frozen...': Delhi Man's Hilarious Resignation Letter Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Resignation from a job can have a host of reasons - stagnant salary, no promotion, toxic culture - the list goes on. Recently, a Delhi man quit his job as he was unable to buy his dream phone, because his salary had remained the same over the past two years.

Rishabh Singh, the co-founder of EngineerHub, an for engineering students, recently posted a screenshot of the resignation email on X.

The resignation letter quickly went viral, sparking humorous responses from netizens.

“One of the finest reason for Resignation,” Rishabh Singh captioned his post.

What was the resignation e-mail

The email, written by an individual named Rahul Bairwa, was addressed to the HR and explained the reason for his resignation .

In the e-mail, Rahul expressed,“Dear HR, After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment. I really wanted to Pre-book iQ00 13 at just 51,999 on 5th December but with this salary it's not possible.”

The employee mentioned that his last working day would be December 4, 2024, and assured a smooth handover. He concluded by expressing gratitude for the experience and memories he gained during his time with the company.

Social media explodes with reactions

The resignation letter quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of comments as many users strongly resonated with the employee's heartfelt expression of frustration. However, many called it a marketing strategy by iQOO, a smartphone brand.