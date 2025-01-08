HMPV Is NOT New: WHO Clarifies On 'Seasonal Spread' As China Sees Surge In Cases

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The World Organization (WHO) has issued a statement on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as it continues to wreck havoc in China with several other countries, too, reporting a number of cases. In a statement, Margaret Harris of the WHO said,“Human metapneumovirus, hMPV is not a new virus”, adding that it generally spreads in winter and spring.

Terming it a seasonal virus, the WHO said the HMPV was first identified in 2001 and has been in the human population for a long time.“It is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring. It usually causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold,” the health body said.

Speaking about the HMPV spread in China, which has even been overwhelmed with crowded hospitals with the rising number of HMPV cases, the WHO said,“There has been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country and this is entirely expected during the winter." Also Read | HMPV cases in India: How dangerous is it? How could it affect high-risk groups? A complete guide

"China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections. According to the Chinese CDC data, the pathogens causing these infections are known ones and they include the seasonal influenza virus. Among the pathogens reported by China CDC, seasonal influenza is by far the most common that's coming up in all the testing,” the WHO said.

As China continues to see a surge in the HMPV cases, India has reported a suspected case of human metapneumovirus infection in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. India has so far reported seven cases of the HMPV. The latest cases were reported in Nagpur. Earlier, India reported two cases in Bengaluru, one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Salem.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually mild and self-limiting, and most patients recover on their own.