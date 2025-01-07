New 1.0Mm Test Cable Assemblies A Good Fit For High-Frequency, High-Precision Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) These cables deliver exceptional performance in high-frequency environments up to 110 GHz, addressing the critical needs of industries such as telecommunications, aerospace and defense, where precision and durability are paramount. The new line is designed for rigorous testing applications, offering signal clarity and robust performance even in the most challenging conditions.

Each 1.0mm test cable features a rugged armored coaxial design that withstands temperatures from minus-55°C to 125°C, ensuring resilience in extreme testing environments. With ultra-low insertion loss and stable phase performance, these cables minimize signal interference, making them ideal for applications where maintaining signal integrity is essential.

"Our new 1.0mm test cable assemblies are an ideal solution for engineers and technicians who require dependable testing solutions up to 110 GHz," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani.

Pasternack's new 1.0mm test cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics .

SOURCE Pasternack