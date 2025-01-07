Dragon Shield's Card Scanning App, Card Manager, Drops 'Unpacked': A Data-Driven Wrap For Tcgs In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Unpacked provides a personalized look at collections and decks for TCG players and collectors across Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Flesh and Blood

Today Dragon Shield , with a 25-year history of protecting the games people love, delivered Unpacked to all Card Manager app users. The card scanning app which allows trading card game (TCG) players and collectors to scan and manage their collections across Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Flesh and Blood saw more than 2.2 million unique users in 2024, each receiving a personalized video of how their collections changed and grew in 2024.

Unpacked is reminiscent of Spotify's Wrapped, as Dragon Shield's Card Manager wanted to deliver an experience demonstrating how users' collections evolved in 2024 while comparing them to trends within the broader community.

"We wanted to showcase our users and communities, and Unpacked achieves that," said Nuno Madureira, Product Manager at Dragon Shield. "Card Manager is tasked with helping manage and track people's most prized possessions – the cards that fuel the games they love. We want to shine a light on our community, because each collection is unique, like the people who create them."

Card Manager boasted over 2.2 million unique users, spending over 192 years within the app in 2024 alone. Across Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Flesh and Blood, Pokémon boasts the largest community with over 1.2 million unique users. However, the Magic: The Gathering Community boasted more engagement with its 430,000+ unique users accounting for much more time in app, refining their collections. Overall, the collections within Card Manager are valued at more than $174 million, and users will learn what their collection is worth in their Unpacked video.

About Dragon Shield

The Dragon Shield story began in 1999, in the backroom of a Danish gaming store with a gamer who knew card game accessories could be better, and for over 20 years, Dragon Shield has been the market leader and standard bearer in high-quality sleeves. In 2024 we celebrated our 25th anniversary, but one thing has always remained the same: We are gamers, and that is reflected in everything we do.

