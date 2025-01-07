Want To Flirt With Cashier? Stay Away From This Pune Cafe Social Media Reacts To Hilarious Advisory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Irani cafes are bound to cross one's mind when speaking of Mumbai and Pune. However, in addition to its iconic food, a particular Irani cafe in Pune, is now known for some unique additions to its menu, including“No flirting with cashier”.

Yes, you read that right. The list of restrictions, carefully placed right beneath the food list on the menu card, makes it hard to miss. One customer posted the menu card's photo on X, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens.

| Beer and blood sugar: shows an experiment-here's what happens next

The post has already gained nearly one lakh views. As per the comments, the Irani cafe is located in Viman Nagar, Pune .

(Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the post)

The Pune Cafe's menu

"No is a complete sentence. It does not require justification," reads the menu, followed by a list of things one is not allowed to do in the eatery.

Apart from usual requests like no smoking, no credit and no bargaining, other requests are even more hilarious. Your bellies are bound to be tickled as you continue to read the rules, one after the other. Here are some of them:

No discussing gambling

No sleeping

No flirting with cashier

No free advice

| 'I am giving you 10 minutes': Video of Puneet's wife hurling abuses goes viral

Some of the advice also delves into the bizarre.“No digging nose, no brushing teeth, no running away, no mobile games,” warns the menu.

Netizens react to the 'Nos'

The list of 'Nos' mentioned in the Pune eatery's menu left the netizens in splits. One user mockingly asked:“ Is ordering allowed ?”

“No flirting with cashier” still intrigues me what must've happened to put that up. Their cashier is an uncle," joked one user.

| Man falls prey to online dating scam in Ghaziabad, forced to pay ₹34k bill

"Soo many 'nos' imply that each of those things have happened at least once for them to make it to the list. No brushing teeth is my favorite," said a third user.

“They forgot to add in big: NO UPI. These guys don't give f*** about digital India,” added another user.







